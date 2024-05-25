‘It just came out of nowhere’: Bullard residents recover from late night storm

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – After powerful storms tore through parts of East Texas Thursday night, Bullard residents are picking up the mess that has been left behind.

“Trees laying up, just uprooted, so I feel like it was a little tornado that came through,” Sylvia McKay, Bullard resident, said.

KETK was in Henderson and Smith County, where residents say they experienced winds they’ve never felt before.

“It’s devastating, at least 70-80 miles an hour, I mean, carports coming off the houses, trees coming all the way out of the ground, power lines down,” William Moah-Stephens, Bullard resident, said.

According to the Smith County Fire Emergency Services District 2 (ESD2) assistant chief shared that most of the damage was wind-related.

“All of the sudden the wind started blowing and a big limb down on the patio fell we saw that, came to the front, and our tree in the front, limbs were falling all over the truck and it was just a mess,” McKay said.

Residents explained that they’re just thankful they’ve heard, so far, everyone is okay.

“It just came out of nowhere, the heavy winds, rains, next thing we knew I was looking outside and there was like hail and everything,” Moah-Stephens said.

Bullard residents shared that one minute everything was fine, then the storm picked up.

“The winds were going both ways, the rains were going both ways, it was just like crazy,” Moah-Stephens said.

Some residents have been told that their power might not be restored until Sunday or Monday.

“Just hope everybody can come out here to help us get back on our feet and get all these trees cut down,” Moah-Stephens said.

