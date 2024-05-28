‘It just breaks my heart’: Three years later, no arrests in the killing of 12-year-old Bakersfield girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After three years, no arrests have been made in the killing of Ahmaya Alexander, a 12-year-old girl shot at her home in central Bakersfield.

Alexander’s family remains on a quest for answers, as are those in the community who say gun violence is out of control.

“It just breaks my heart even to this day,” said Wesley Davis Jr.

RELATED: 12-year-old killed in L St shooting

Wesley Davis Jr. held the vigil for the family of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander when she was shot and killed outside her home on L street on May 21, 2021. He now has a mural painted in her memory outside his building of the foundation he started in memory of his son, Wendale Davis. Wendale was killed at the age of 16 due to gun violence.

Wesley Davis Jr. said this is a community problem.

“It is absolutely out of control,” he said. “It is no doubt an epidemic, gang violence, just gun violence as a whole, people would rather shoot you than speak to you.”

He remembers finding out about the senseless killing of Alexander three years ago and is still stunned by her death.

“You could see people were just at a loss,” said Davis.

RELATED: At vigil for slain Bakersfield girl, family members call for accountability and responsibility

“Anytime a child is murdered at 12-years-old, a female on top of it, not saying a female’s life is more important than a male’s but it just feels different … it was ugly. It’s just a bad feeling and it still is,” he said.

The case is still without arrests, and the family is without answers as to killed Ahmaya Alexander. Davis is also without answers, nearly 20 years later for his son’s death and fears the Alexander family will end up in his shoes.

“It’s just a cloud over the city with this type of behavior,” said Davis.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to call Detective Kyle McNabb at the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-448-5554 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.