Just how big is this new, trillion ton Antarctic iceberg, anyway?

View photos Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f7%2f18c2aec5 381b 9a02%2fthumb%2f00001 More

The iceberg that broke off from Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf between July 10 and July 12 is gargantuan. At about 2,200 square miles in area, and ranking as one of the largest icebergs ever observed, it's difficult to imagine just how big it really is.

Here are some size comparisons that may help you put it into context.

The area of the iceberg is about equal to the state of Delaware, or four Londons, and the volume of ice contained in the iceberg is about 277 cubic miles. This means that, if melted down, the iceberg contains enough water to fill 462 million Olympic size swimming pools.

SEE ALSO: One of the largest icebergs ever recorded just broke free of Antarctica

The depth of the iceberg extends down to between 600 and 700 feet below the surface of the sea. This is equivalent to putting two Statues of Liberty in the water, stacked on top of one another.

View photos The break in the Larsen C Ice Shelf as seen from a European Space Agency satellite on July 12, 2017. More

Image: esa

The iceberg itself weighs more than 1 trillion metric tons. If you picture that as an enormous heap of coffee beans, it'd weigh roughly 104 times more than all the coffee produced in the world during the 2016-2017 harvest.

According to Climate Central, a scientific research and journalism group, if stretched across the entire U.S., the iceberg "would coat all 50 states in a layer of ice 4.6 inches deep."

View photos The iceberg envisioned as a 8-mile-high sphere on top of New York City. More