Just Askin': What is the World Peace Bell and why did it end up in Newport?

In the heart of Newport, there's a giant swinging bell.

Those who cross the Taylor Southgate Bridge from Ohio to Kentucky will be greeted by the World Peace Bell at Fourth and York streets.

Standing 12 feet tall and weighing 66,000 pounds, it's the world's largest free-swinging bell.

A new development to be established at that site is drawing attention to the world-renowned bell. The plan includes two hotels, office space, retail shops, a parking garage and possibly condos.

The bell tolled for the first time in the U.S. when it rang in the New Year at midnight on Jan. 1, 2000, at the site where it now sits.

What is the story behind the Newport World Peace Bell and why is it so significant?

If you ask Wayne Carlisle, who commissioned the World Peace Bell in the 1990s, he'd tell you the message behind the landmark makes it worthwhile.

"I thought, what's going to happen on the millennium? It would be a shame to turn over from the 1900s to 2000 without a significant thing to remember it from," he said.

For whom does the World Peace Bell toll? It's not about who, Carlisle said. It's for what it tolls, which is freedom and peace.

Kentucky State Parks describes it as a "magnificent bell" that "rings with a powerful, awe-inspiring, deep resonant tone."

It stays at the same site it first rang because that's where Carlisle, a lifelong Newport resident who paid for it, wanted it. He declined to say how much it cost.

It was a long journey to get the metal behemoth to Northern Kentucky.

It was crafted at a shipbuilding yard in Nantes, France, because no foundry in the U.S. could cast a bell its size. On Dec. 11, 1998, workers began the task. It took five minutes and 37 seconds to pour the molten metal into the cast, and three weeks to cool down.

It landed in the U.S. in New Orleans in 1999 after a months-long boat voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Then another boat ride, this one up the Mississippi River, to the Kentucky River, then to the Ohio where it would eventually end up in Northern Kentucky. It made 12 stops along the rivers to its final destination, where thousands of onlookers came to view the majestic bell.

Peacetime in the U.S. ended on Sept. 11, 2001, less than two years after the bell was installed. Carslisle still hoped the bell's message would ring true as the U.S. went to war.

"The bell is still here. It still represents what it’s for, and it’s very important, for our value in life is freedom and peace," he said.

