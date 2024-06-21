Just Askin' | Will there be road work around Louisville's new VA hospital?

Construction continues at the site of the future Louisville VA Medical Center on June 16, 2023. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The new VA medical center's towering presence draws glances from drivers passing through northeast Louisville and is bound to grow even more as construction work on the 34-acre site along Brownsboro Road and Interstate 264 is not quite done.

In preparation for the opening of the massive campus, officials with the city and state are working to handle an expected increase in energy usage and vehicle traffic. Here are a few things to know about the hospital and other nearby projects.

When will the new VA hospital open?

A rendering of a proposed VA hospital to be built in Louisville on Brownsboro Road.

Construction of the Louisville VA Medical Center is scheduled to be complete in "early 2026", according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Nov. 11, 2021, The Courier Journal previously reported.

On Monday, crews began work on installing utilities, constructing part of a parking structure and setting the foundation for a water tower, according to a construction update posted online by the VA. Crews will continue this work and complete other tasks over a two-week period.

Are they changing the roads around the new VA hospital in Louisville?

Yes. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is leading an effort to widen the Watterson Expressway from two to three lanes at Brownsboro Road and improve traffic flow on I-264 between the Westport Road and Interstate 71 interchanges, among other projects.

Construction work at I-264 and Brownsboro Road could begin in 2025, but an exact starting date has not determined due to an ongoing effort by LG&E to reposition utility poles and wires sitting where a new roadway would be. LG&E anticipates to have all of the poles relocated by January 2025, according to project documents.

Plans are also in the works to build a new electric substation, which will be built along Brownsboro Road near northbound I-71. Officials said the substation is expected to be completed by October.

In a statement on its website, LG&E acknowledged the VA hospital as a "major factor" for building a new substation, but the company it was not the only reason for it.

"The hospital — and its expected energy needs — must be factored into our long-term plans for the area," officials said. "This portion of Jefferson County is rapidly growing, with new developments on the horizon. The new substation and circuit investments are necessary to support this growth and to further reinforce our system to ensure we continue providing safe, reliable power for years to come."

Will there be parking at the new VA hospital in Louisville?

A larger hospital does mean more parking. The VA said there would be 2,600 parking spaces at the new site, about 1,000 more than the existing Robley Rex Medical Center.

