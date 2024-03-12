Just 3 blocks but outsized footprint in Rochester bad-news headlines: Weld Street examined

It's only a few short blocks. But Weld Street, in north-central Rochester, shares many things in common with most residential streets in the city.

Community is important to Weld Street and happy families live there, trying to get by in a difficult economy, with higher-than-expected rents, troubled schooling and unhelpful public transportation.

There are spots of beauty on Weld. It also can be a street where your safety is at risk. Open air drug dealing and using is common. Shooting deaths are high in proportion to the number of blocks — just three blocks.

Visual journalists with the Democrat and Chronicle have spent some time on Weld Street, plus photographer Georgia Pressley, especially since a tragic case last fall brought the street back to our attention.

More Weld Street content, this week and beyond

We want to hear from you to understand what questions and topics you are curious about in your community and on your street. We want to know what you think should be highlighted and known within the city. Email us at MDScott@gannett.com and wramseyiii@gannett.com.

Look for more Weld Street reporting soon on DemocratandChronicle.com.

— Madison Scott is a journalist with the Democrat and Chronicle who edited our Weld Street Project and also did reporting for it. She has an interest in how the system helps or doesn't help families with missing loved ones. She can be reached at MDScott@gannett.com.

— Freelance journalist Georgia Pressley contributed key reporting and photography for this project.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Weld St. is just 3 blocks but big footprint in Rochester's 'bad news'