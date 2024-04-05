Just 26 Funny Tweets About How The Earthquake Utterly Confused East Coasters

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the east coast around 10:23 a.m. on Friday — and ripples were reportedly felt in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts. And as an east coaster, all I have to say about the unnerving experience is: SKDJFKSDFJHSDFK!!!

Yeah, see, the thing is, what was that? We don’t understand this. We get blizzards, some of us are pros at hurricane preparation, but what. Was. That?

Thankfully, tons of social media users on X, formerly Twitter, had the mental capacity to momentarily deflect from their panic attacks to crack some very funny jokes about what it feels like to be an earthquake newbie.

So, if you’re still rattled — or you think we’re being over-the-top drama queens — check out the hilarity below!

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

U know ur east coast is showing when u experience an earthquake for the 1st time and ur first thought is “NO the apartment building is collapsing from structural damages and my shitty landlord NOOO” — Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) April 5, 2024

I forgot to include scattered earthquakes in today’s weather rating. My bad. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) April 5, 2024

Yelling "I'M WALKING HERE" at a tectonic plate — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 5, 2024

I just photos of the destruction out in Long Island.



Magnitude 4.8 #earthquakepic.twitter.com/cNdwAj88s3 — Nick Yoder (@NickYoder86) April 5, 2024

as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH — layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024

i know nyc has warped my brain bc the earthquake happened and for the first 10 seconds as my building shook i was like “is that a train? wait…i don’t live above the subway” — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 5, 2024

Everybody in New York right now: pic.twitter.com/R69BRvKwr5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2024

who downstairs cuttin a well done steak?? — Jawny Bravo (@TaiilorMade) April 5, 2024

The most New York City thing about the earthquake is that I actively felt it, thought "nah it can't be an earthquake, it's the construction guys outside" and then casually went back to doing my hair. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) April 5, 2024

Eric Adams about to send 500,000 cops to the earth’s core. — Kazembe Balagun (@Bronxbanlieue) April 5, 2024

We survived the NYC earthquake.



We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/8Zwvlz2Jg5 — Brandon Trusso (@brandontrusso) April 5, 2024

i was talking to my psychiatrist when the earthquake hit but i didn’t want her to put me on antipsychotics so i just didn’t acknowledge it — jess (@abolish_jess) April 5, 2024

Train just stopped in the middle of a tunnel and sat for a second. Somebody said “There was an earthquake.” Nobody said anything for a second as the train kept sitting and a guy goes “Man, fuck this. I’m late for work.” — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 5, 2024

and earthquake and an eclipse inside 72 hours is enough to turn anyone into a medieval peasant — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 5, 2024

I was in the pharmacy line at cvs and everyone was discussing the earthquake when the emergency alert went off so people started screaming "another one"!!! the old woman behind me in line said "Mother Earth has come to collect" which I'll be thinking about for the rest of my life — SAG Award Winner Elizabeth Debicki is 6'3" (@hayejunt) April 5, 2024

tbh the emergency alerts are freaking me out more than the earthquake did — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) April 5, 2024

Heard there was an earthquake, reached out to know your safe. This is the second time I felt the ground beneath me shake since you left. Hope your little brother is doing well with karate class pic.twitter.com/HJ2KybIn9A — Marquez (@NewYorkMinute__) April 5, 2024

Much like the earthquake I’m also a 4.8 in New York — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) April 5, 2024

the woman was too stunned to speak pic.twitter.com/kZCyKuPkaG — maha (@mahaaaay) April 5, 2024

it’s incredible New Yorkers experience an earthquake and everyone is like “was that a train?” “did our laundry machine break?” “is that a truck passing by?” and now I realize we hAVE NEVER KNOWN A MOMENT OF PEACE — Kalhan (@KalhanR) April 5, 2024

A FUCKING EARTHQUAKE HAPPENED IN THE MIDDLE OF MY VASECTOMY — Justin Allen (@Jallen_Town) April 5, 2024

can you imagine how humiliating this would be for us if the californians were awake — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) April 5, 2024

How California's looking at New Yorkers #earthquakepic.twitter.com/jpOYc6ksUg — You Know the vibes 💯 (@RonnieThaGreat) April 5, 2024