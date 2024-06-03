It’s just the 1st week of hurricane season. So why is Jim Cantore already on the MS Coast?

When you live in a state like Mississippi where hurricanes can uproot your life in a matter of hours, you know that it’s never a good sign when Jim Cantore shows up in your town.

The Weather Channel meteorologist has a massive following and has garnered celebrity over the last few decades, as he is known for reporting from the areas where impact from a hurricane is expected to be the most severe.

He famously rode out Hurricane Katrina in 2005 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home on the beach in Gulfport, and relived the memory in a 2015 Biloxi Sun Herald interview.

Jim Cantore

Cantore was back on the Mississippi Coast on Saturday, the first day of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

He posted a video of an empty cup dancing from the humidity atop a table in Bay St. Louis. The video prompted people on Facebook and Instagram to question Cantore about why he was on the Gulf Coast. It also happened to be raining that day.

But not to worry — Cantore was hanging out with a famous storm chaser, rather than chasing a storm himself.

Josh Morgerman is known across the world as iCyclone, and has chased hurricanes and other storms to the corners of the Earth.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morgerman began renting a beach cottage in Bay St. Louis and made that his “home base” during hurricane season.

Now, he’s calling the Mississippi Coast home for good.

Morgerman built a custom home that looks like a New Orleans shotgun from the street, but is constructed to withstand the most powerful of hurricanes, he said.

The storm chaser opened his home to the community and his posse of weather expert friends on Saturday. Lawmakers, movers and shakers and other storm celebrities attended the house showing, which included music, food and cocktails.

It’s not easy to find Morgerman or Cantore when hurricanes loom, as both travel across the U.S. in most instances. But they both may be close to New Orleans more than usual this year, as forecasters are predicting that 2024 may be one of the most active hurricane seasons in history.