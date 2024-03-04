Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict in Charlotte murder trial

A mistrial has been declared after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in a murder trial.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the trial began Feb. 12.

Davenon Farmer and Demetric Williams are accused of killing 44-year-old William Jacobs back in April 2018. Jacobs was inside an apartment with several other people when someone shot him. It happened in west Charlotte on Timberbrook Drive.

Farmer, 45, and Williams, 46, were being tried for first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Monday, jurors told the court they could not reach a unanimous verdict. The judge therefore declared a mistrial.

