Jury trial starts for former Lima probation officer

Jun. 25—LIMA — In the Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, a jury was selected and the jurors toured the former office of Dexter Thompson, 53, a former Lima Municipal Court probation officer for his jury trial dealing with improper sexual conduct with probationers under his supervision.

In an RTA bus, the jurors took a short trip to 109 N. Union St. to view Thompson's old office where the incidents of the case were alleged to have occurred. The state's attorneys requested the bailiff point out to jurors the window on the door leading to the office, as this will be relevant to the case later.

On Monday, the state's attorneys filed a motion to continue the trial since one of the four alleged victims has not been able to be subpoenaed. Thompson's attorney objected to a continuance, and since the case has been pending since July 13, 2023, was already continued due to a superseding indictment, and the three other victims are ready for trial, Judge Jeffrey Reed denied the motion.

The superseding indictment included four counts of sexual battery, one count of gross sexual imposition, two misdemeanor counts of public indecency and three misdemeanor charges of sexual imposition.