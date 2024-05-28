Jury trial begins for Lima woman charged with burglary, theft

May 28—LIMA — A jury trial began Tuesday with some witness testimonies for a Lima woman charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

Court documents claim on March 6, 2023, Breanna Shurelds, 25, entered an occupied house without permission and attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on another, then stole items from the house. The homeowner was Shurelds' brother's ex-girlfriend, Marissa Ledezma, and the occupant of the house at the time was Erick Echevarria, whom jurors heard from when they testified.

Most of the items taken from the house were Echevarria's, and he estimated that the stolen items were worth $1,765 and included two pairs of shoes, a PlayStation 5, a PlayStation video game, a PlayStation controller and a phone charger. Police didn't get involved until September of 2023. Ledezma didn't immediately contact the police because Shurelds' brother said he would return the items and never did. Echevarria didn't contact the police because he wanted Ledezma to handle the situation.

Evidence prosecutors presented to the jurors included texts from Shurelds to Ledezma; camera footage from Ledezma's house showing Shurelds pushing Echevarria out of the house and Shurelds and her girlfriend taking items from the house; a Facebook post from Shurelds trying to sell the PlayStation; and a phone conversation between Shurelds and Ledezma from this past weekend where Shurelds apologized for her actions and tried to get Ledezma to not testify by offering her money. Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte testified that Shurelds tried to bribe Ledezma with $800.