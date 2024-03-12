Jury trial to begin for man accused of killing Alamogordo motorcyclist during border patrol escape

An El Paso man charged for killing a motorcyclist on Nov. 8, 2023 while fleeing from a border patrol checkpoint is scheduled to face a jury trial March 13.

Jeffery Saint Louis was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and no driver's license, according to court documents.

Two of the four charges are petty misdemeanors, but Saint Louis faces a possible life sentence if convicted of the murder charge.

Saint Louis allegedly fled the border patrol checkpoint after being asked to pullover for further inspection. He was briefly pursued by a border patrol agent who ended the chase after "it became too dangerous," according to a criminal complaint.

Shortly after, Saint Louis allegedly hit a motorcycle that was driven by New Mexico resident Roger Thomas Wiley. Wiley's leg was amputated in the crash and he died at the scene.

Once Saint Louis was apprehended, investigators found 25 pounds of methamphetamines worth approximately $1.2 million in his vehicle, according to court documents. Investigators said Saint Louis admitted to smuggling drugs for money.

Saint Louis was indicted on all counts on Nov. 21 in front of a grand jury. Saint Louis' trial will be overseen by District Judge Angie Schneider.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Jeffery Saint Louis faces jury on with sentencing around the corner