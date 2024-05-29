Jury starts deliberations in ex-president Trump's hush money trial

In the first criminal trial against a former US president, the jury has retired to deliberate the verdict.

In the New York trial against Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the 12-member jury from the courtroom on Wednesday after giving them mandatory instructions, several journalists present in the court reported.

The jury must now reach a unanimous verdict. Normally, this takes between a few hours and several days.

In the event of a guilty verdict, Judge Merchan will determine the sentence on a separate date. If convicted, Trump faces a prison sentence of several years, which could also be suspended, or a fine.

The Republican has pleaded not guilty and could run in the presidential election in November even if he is found guilty. If the jury is unable to reach an agreement even after lengthy deliberations, there would be a mistrial. The case could then be retried with a different jury.

Trump, who is seeking the White House again in this November's election, is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme involving Cohen to conceal a $130,000 pay-off made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels said the money was given to keep her quiet about an affair she had with the Republican in 2006. He has admitted to paying her on the eve of the 2016 election to stop what he called her "false and extortionist accusations" but denies any sexual encounter.

At the trial, Cohen testified that he worked at Trump's direction to orchestrate the payments to buy the silence of Daniels.

Cohen made the $130,000 payment out of his own pocket. At the crux of the case is how Trump's real estate company falsely logged the reimbursements to Cohen in its financial records and whether Trump had full knowledge of the scheme.