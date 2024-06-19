Jury sentences man, who sold drugs at Fort Worth motel, to 99 years in prison

A man was sentenced by a jury to 99 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine after being found guilty of selling drugs out of a motel in Fort Worth, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday in a social post.

Brandon Williams, 42, was arrested on May 23, 2023 at a Relax Inn in Fort Worth where he was selling drugs and was sex-trafficking teenagers, according to the DA’s office.

Authorities found fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the motel room, according to the post.

He was sentenced on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The defendant is also facing a charge of sex trafficking of a child. Williams was arrested in June 2022 after authorities rescued a 16-year-old runaway from a motel in west Fort Worth after being notified the girl was a subject of online commercial sex advertisements, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.