Jury selection underway in Longmont drive-by shooting case

May 14—Tuesday marked the first day of trial in the case of Yahir Solis, who is accused in the 2022 Longmont drive-by shooting of 13-year-old Isahis "Zay" Rosales.

Solis, 21, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder — extreme indifference, two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, four counts of attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference, first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault — extreme indifference and illegal discharge of a firearm. Solis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The first day of the scheduled two-week trial Tuesday was used for jury selection, with opening arguments set to take place after a jury is seated. The trial was set to begin on Monday but was postponed one day, according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

Solis remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

According to an affidavit, at 1:49 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, three boys were walking through Kensington Park when they noticed a silver sedan traveling eastbound on Longs Peak Avenue.

Two of the teens told police that when the car turned south on Kensington Street, they saw the driver lean out the window, pointing the gun, and begin shooting. The boys tried to run, but one of them was hit in the chest and another was hit in the leg.

Rosales was hit in the chest and declared dead after being transported to Longs Peak Hospital. The 15-year-old who was hit in the leg survived, while the third person was not injured.

About six minutes after the shooting, police located Solis in a vehicle near Second Avenue and Pratt Street that matched the description of the vehicle in the shooting. A gun was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Longmont police officers and detectives testified that the three juveniles had 'multi-generational familial ties" to a gang called East Side Longmont or ESL. Solis was reportedly a member of a Lafayette gang and exchanged threatening messages on social media with the teen who was injured in the shooting.