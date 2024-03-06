Jury selection in OC murder trial to start over after court outburst

TechCrunch

Harness Wealth, which started in 2018 primarily offering financial advice to startup founders and employees, has expanded into the tax advisory space and raised a $17 million extension to its Series A round, bringing that financing to $32 million. It is offering a new tax advisory platform that, it says, powers the practices of leading tax advisors and enables an integrated service to solve the financial complexities of its consumer clients. The Harness offering also has two other components, serving as a marketplace for discovery of advisers and services and consumer financial insight tools.