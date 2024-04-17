Jury selection continues in Karen Read case
Four jurors were selected Tuesday at the start of a murder trial for Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman who is accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.
Four jurors were selected Tuesday at the start of a murder trial for Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman who is accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether a federal law applies to a Jan. 6 defendant. Here's how that could affect hundreds of other defendants — as well as former President Trump.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
The survey found similar increases in the perceived seriousness of Trump’s other alleged felonies as well.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
Live Nation has been at the center of antirust concerns since its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
If you’re looking for a high-yield CD, you may have come across a callable CD. Learn more about how callable CDs work and whether they make sense for you.
Betaworks is embracing the AI trend not with yet another LLM, but instead a clutch of agent-type models automating everyday tasks that nevertheless aren't so simple to define. The investor's latest "Camp" incubator trained up and funded nine AI agent startups they hope will take on today's more tedious tasks. Betaworks CEO and founder John Borthwick thinks so.