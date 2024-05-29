Jury selection continues in homicide trial for Johnstown man accused of killing his wife

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Jury selection in the homicide trial against Brian Bradley Giles, in which he’s accused of killing his wife, will continue Wednesday after attorneys from both sides spent Tuesday afternoon selecting some picks.

By 4 p.m., defense counsel and prosecutors made the decision to conclude and continue the next day.

“We feel pretty good about the jury we’ve picked so far,” defense lawyer Timothy Burns said. “I think they represent a good cross-section of the community.”

Burns is representing Giles alongside attorney David Weaver – both court-appointed.

Burns said he and Weaver are looking forward to providing their client his day in court.

Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Aurandt and Warren L. Crilly III are prosecuting the case.

“This is a complex case,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

He noted the timeline in which Giles’ wife went missing in 2018, was found dead several months later. Giles was charged in May 2022.

Neugebauer said prosecutors typically get one chance to take a case such as this to trial, and his office needed to make sure everything was in place.

That type of work takes time, he added.

“We’re excited that we’re getting an opportunity to present our case,” Neugebauer said.

“We’re ready to go.”

Giles is accused in the death of his wife, Nancy Giles, who went missing from their Franklin Street apartment in October 2018.

Her skeletal remains were found in May 2019 in a shallow grave by a man metal-detecting on The Inclined Plane hillside.

Giles was arrested and charged with her slaying in May 2022, but a conflict of interest in October 2023 regarding the Cambria County Public Defender’s Office and the lack of a necessary report pushed the jury trial back to June.

Jurors are scheduled to hear evidence and testimony from witnesses June 3-7.

Since incarceration, Giles has entered a not guilty plea in the case, and has maintained his innocence during routine court proceedings.

Whether Giles takes the stand is still under discussion, Burns said.