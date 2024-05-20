Jury selection begins for woman accused in death of child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Monday for the trial against 30-year-old Gloria Tesillo. She is facing charges in connection to the death of one of her six-month-old twins.

Last summer Albuquerque police responded to a call that a child was unresponsive at a motel near Coors and I-40. Tesillo was working at the motel at the time; one of the twins was found dead and the other tested positive for drugs. Investigators say they found evidence of drug use and firearms in the room. Tesillo is facing two child abuse charges, one resulting in death, and possession of a controlled substance.

