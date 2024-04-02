Jury selection begins in Titusville murder trial

Twenty-four-year-old Quantay Byrom is headed to trial in the February 2020 shooting death of 62-year-old Rickie Gilbert.

Titusville Police said that on Feb. 25, 2020, Gilbert was driving to church in the area of South Deleon Avenue and Gibson Street when he was inadvertently caught in the crossfire of an armed traffic altercation.

Police said one of the individuals who was involved in that incident was injured.

Gilbert died a day later.

Attorneys are in the first stages of jury selection.

Today, potential jurors were asked about their ability to take part in what could be a three-week trial.

Jury selection resumes Tuesday morning.

