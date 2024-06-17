Jury selection to begin for daycare worker accused of molesting toddlers at Chappell School

In just a few hours, jury selection begins for a local daycare worker accused of sexually abusing toddlers in his care in St. Johns County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

We’ve followed the case of Anthony Guadalupe since his arrest in 2022. He’s charged with 21 felony counts of inappropriately touching children at Chappell School.

According to an incident report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, a girl’s father walked into a classroom at the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf Campus and saw his daughter pulling up her underwear. After reviewing the surveillance video, the report said it showed the 20-year-old Guadelupe inappropriately touching the victim and himself.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Guadelupe initially pleaded guilty, but he changed his plea to not guilty earlier this year. His attorney cited intellectual disability.

Prosecutors then added 7 new felony counts following the withdrawal of the guilty plea.

Guadelupe now faces a minimum of 103 years in prison, which is up from the 35 years he was offered in a plea deal.

Read: Former day care employee accused of inappropriately touching girl at school facing more charges

The trial brings mixed emotions for the parents of the victims.

“Our kids may have to be on trial. Like, it’s not what we would have ever wanted, which is why we settled for the 35 years,” said Stephen Campbell, a parent of one of the victims. “Thirty-five years is not what we wanted in the first place, so it’s a little bittersweet.”

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. at St. Johns County Courthouse.

Action News Jax will be inside the courtroom and will bring you the very latest.

Read: Guilty plea withdrawn, additional charges added for man facing child molestation charges

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.