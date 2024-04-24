Jury seated in murder trial of Karen Read, woman accused in death of Boston police officer boyfriend

A jury has been seated in the murder trial of Karen Read, the woman accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

A total of 19 jury members are in place after Judge Beverly Cannone questioned hundreds of prospective jurors over the course of five days.

Although five jurors were lost Wednesday for various reasons, Cannone was able to replace all of them, Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported. All of the jurors still need to be sworn in, but it wasn’t immediately clear when that will happen.

As Read made her way into court for the day’s proceedings, a heckler approached her and repeatedly yelled, “How does it feel to be known as a cop killer, Karen?”

Video captured by Boston 25′s Ryan Breslin showed multiple people stepping in the path of the heckler as Read passed by him.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

People have been rallying in support of Read outside of a buffer zone set up by the court, which they have been fighting. Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled the buffer zone can remain, to keep people with signs 200 feet away from the courthouse.

Motions, including a request from the defense to change the layout of the courtroom, are expected to be discussed Thursday and opening statements are expected in the murder trial on Monday.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Jury still needs to be sworn.

Not sure when that will happen.

Motions tomorrow will begin at 10am

They have 19 seated. They lost 5 and gained 5 today.

Breaking: A jury has been seated in the Karen Read murder trial. It took 5 days and hundreds of candidates to pick the jury. They have a long road ahead.

