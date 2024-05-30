Jury said Moorestown doctor kept forced labor servant, so why did judge throw out verdict?

CAMDEN — A jury didn't have the last word when it convicted a South Jersey doctor of forced-labor charges and an immigration violation.

The physician, 67-year-old Isiaka Bolarinwa of Moorestown, was later acquitted by the federal judge who presided over his case.

U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden cleared Bolarinwa after his attorney argued evidence presented at a two-week trial was insufficient to convict his client.

In a motion for acquittal, defense attorney Robert Gamburg argued the prosecution had not shown Bolarinwa "knowingly" engaged in any crimes.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey declined to comment.

Authorities alleged the doctor and his wife, Bolaji Bolarinwa, coerced two women to be their servants from December 2015 through October 2016.

A jury on April 24 found both Bolarinwas guilty of two counts of forced labor and one count of harboring an alien for financial gain.

But Gamburg said witnesses connected only Mrs. Bolarinwa to the allegations.

Testimony pointed to Moorestown woman

He cited testimony that the doctor's wife recruited a woman from Nigeria to be a live-in servant in December 2015, then took her passport.

A witness also said Bolaji Bolarinwa cursed and threatened the servant "but only when they were alone."

According to the motion, Dr. Bolarinwa "left the house early in the morning and returned home late at night" and that he never discussed the servant's employment or her visa status.

The other alleged victim was a niece who came to the United States to attend college at Isiaka Bolarinwa's expense, the motion said.

It asserted Mrs. Bolarinwa had the student sign an agreement accepting responsibility for household chores and the care of the couple's severely autistic son.

"Part of the agreement was that if (the student) misbehaved, she would be sent back to Nigeria," said the motion, which noted Bolaji Boarinwa also took the student's passport.

The motion said Isiaka Bolarinwa slapped the student once, when he also told her "she was going to have to go back to Nigeria."

But it claimed Bolaji Bolarinwa "was the person who disciplined" the student, and that the doctor intervened when his wife hit her with an "African broom."

The motion also noted the student's testimony "that she would rather die than return to Nigeria."

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Judge's ruling clears Moorestown doctor Isiaka Bolarinwa