Jury returns verdict on Fresno County man charged with three unrelated gun murders

A Coarsegold man accused of three unrelated gun murders between 2020 and 2022 was found guilty Wednesday by a Fresno County Superior Court jury.

Andrew Levi Hammond, 28, faces three life sentences without the possibility of parole and an additional 75 years for enhancements related to the use of firearms, according to Kelly Smith, the senior deputy district attorney who tried the case.

The jury of eight women and four men brought back the guilty verdict in the courtroom of Judge Johnathan B. Conklin.

Some family members of the victims cried softly in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Hammond, who was wearing a gray suit with a black shirt and tie, did not speak but looked down and gritted his teeth as he heard the verdict.

There was never any debate during the trial whether Hammond shot and killed 41-year-old Fernando Gonzales on Sept. 28, 2020; 47-year-old Steven Rice on Oct. 21, 2022; and Brandon Munoz, 39, on Nov. 2, 2022.

Hammond’s attorney, Richard Beshwate, argued all three fatal shootings were in self defense, saying the men who clashed with Hammond were all armed.

Gonzalez was killed outside of a rosary gathering on Washington just south of Belmont avenues for a woman whose daughter had died in a car accident, according to testimony. He had been asked to leave after being drunk and exchanging words with others.

A friend took him away but they returned. Gonzalez was asleep in the passenger seat of a car when Hammond approached and fired into the car, witnesses said. Hammond’s attorney argued that Hammond heard Gonzalez cocking a gun before the shooting.

In the Rice killing, Hammond and others went to confront Rice near Indianapolis and Sherman avenues for beating up and trying to gouge the eye of another person over a stolen shotgun, according to testimony.

As the group walked toward Rice and some others, Hammond opened fire, according to the prosecution.

The third homicide was on Anna Street near Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street. Hammond met with others as several of them smoked methamphetamine, witnesses said.

He got into an argument there with Munoz over some items missing from the abandoned house where they gathered, according to testimony. Hammond ultimately shot Munoz, who was also armed.

Hammond is set to be sentenced June 27.