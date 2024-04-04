Jury recommends 55 year sentence for Lexington man convicted of shooting KSP trooper

A 23-year-old Lexington man has been convicted of shooting a Kentucky State Police trooper.

A jury found LeeQuan Taylor guilty of criminal attempt to commit first-degree manslaughter, assault, possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing and evading police, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news partner.

The jury recommended a sentence of 55 years, WKYT reported.

The charges stemmed from a January 2022 shooting at a park on Delta Court in Cynthiana.

The trooper was shot six times, state police said, but three of the shots hit his ballistic vest. One of the shots hit his taser, one hit his body-worn radio and the sixth shot struck him in his shoulder. The trooper was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital and discharged to recover at home.

Taylor was originally charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to court records, the trial lasted seven days and concluded on Tuesday.