Jury recommends 4-year sentence for driver convicted in deadly Fairfax County crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A jury recommended a sentence of 4 years of imprisonment for a driver convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a deadly crash that killed two Oakton High School students back in 2022.

Jurors recommended Usman Shahid spend 2 years behind bars for each count.

Oakton freshmen Leean Yan and Ada Martinez-Nelasco died on June 7, 2022 after Shahid sped through an intersection while going more than 80 miles per hour. That resulted in Shahid slamming into another car, spinning out of control and crashing into and killing the two freshmen girls. A third girl walking with them was also hit, but survived.

The judge in the case, Randy Bellows, has final say in the official sentencing, but is likely to follow the jury’s recommendation and cannot impose a sentence greater than 4 years.

The judge will receive a pre-sentence report before the official sentencing date on July 19.

Shahid will be held without bond pending a sentencing.

