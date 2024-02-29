Jury recommends 20 years in prison for woman guilty of infant's death at illegal day care

Rachel and Rob Shirley listen as a jury finds Deborah Lundstrom guilty in the death of their eight-month old son, Coleman, in 2022. The verdict was returned Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2024 in the Greene County Courthouse.

Robert and Rachel Shirley are expecting another child in the coming months, the first since the death of their 8-month-old son, Cole.

Each is willing to quit their job and stay home with two young children while the other works. Their trust of day cares and babysitters is broken, and so are their hearts.

Cole died in the care of in-home day care provider Deborah Lundstrom on March 2, 2022, and a jury convicted the 49-year-old woman Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter, operating a child care facility without a license and nine counts of child endangerment after leaving nine children under the age of 3 at her home unsupervised, leading to Cole's death.

"We're not risking it," said Robert, who told a jury Thursday how he explained to his 3-year-old son, Jackson, that his younger brother was in heaven and not coming home.

Fewer than 24 hours after presenting a guilty verdict, the jury deliberated again after hearing a series of victim statements and recommended issuing the jail suit-clad Lundstrom of a sentence of at least 20 years in prison.

Greene County judge Todd Myers rule on the recommendation at a May 13 hearing.

The verdict and sentencing came nearly two years to the day Cole was found unresponsive on the 2800 block of North Washington Avenue. Lundstrom told police she left the infant boy and eight other children under age of 3 alone for about 12 minutes while she ran an errand, placing Cole in a car seat in the home before she left.

When she returned, she found the boy to not be breathing, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy determined the child died due to strangulation by the child safety seat's buckle and strap.

"We are who we are when people aren't looking," Greene County prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Fax told the jury Thursday. "And when people weren't looking, (Lundstrom) played Russian roulette with other people's children."

Lundstrom changed her story

In the two-day trial that concluded Wednesday after two hours of deliberation, some of the witnesses from the trial gave also victim impact statements on Thursday before sentencing.

Fax and fellow prosecuting attorney Philip Fuhrman had parents Thursday whose children were also at the daycare the day Cole died take the witness stand. They spoke about how the situation has destroyed their trust in daycare and mentioned past marks on their children that also appeared to have come from a tightly strapped car seat.

One of the parents said Lundstrom told her no more than four children are cared for at a time. Another parent said Lundstrom took care of only six at a time, and that she takes the children with her when she leaves the house.

That didn't appear to be the truth.

When Lundstrom left to go on a "school run" on March 2, nine children were left alone at home, the majority strapped in car seats while the toddlers were unrestrained.

Fax and Fuhrman presented body camera footage that showed Lundstrom telling police that she took all nine children with her on her short trip. As the investigation unfolded, however, cameras from Lundstrom's home showed her leaving her home by herself.

Prosecutors said no adults were home when Lundstrom left the house, but she appeared to suggest her 18-year-old daughter, Maleah Lundstrom, was at least in proximity to home, and could have helped. Maleah denied on the witness stand being there in the home when the incident occurred.

Fuhrman asked Deborah Lundstrom on Thursday if she understood how her poor choice had ultimately led to the child's death. She appeared to deflect.

"If I could do it again, I'd make sure my daughter (was there)," Lundstrom answered, generating several loud sighs from the packed courtroom overwhelmingly in support of the victim's family.

'She bit off more than she could chew'

Defense attorneys Erica Mynarich and Shane Cantin, who said Lundstrom did not have a prior criminal record, brought several characters to the stand Thursday, including her sister, a pastor, a doctor, all of whom said the situation was out of her character and that she was overwrought with guilt.

"She bit off more than she could chew," said character witness Dr. Linda Wellborn.

Cantin said his client deserves a punishment for actions, but not max penalty and all counts that prosecutors suggested.

"Maximum sentences are handed to people who we're afraid of; she is not that," Mynarich told the jury before they made their sentencing decision. This is a terrible case, but the maximum would not be well-placed here."

Jury sentencing are rare in Greene County, as they are often given by a judge, who also has the power to contest a jury's sentence. A jury determines sentencing, according to Missouri law, unless the defendant specifically requests in writing that the judge determine sentencing or if the state proves the defendant is a prior and persistent offender.

Remembering Cole Shirley

Robert Shirley, a sizable, bearded man who wore cowboy boots to trial, softened with emotion when recalling his late son.

"Great little boy who hardly ever cried and loved his family," the man said.

He mentioned how he and his wife have not entered his bedroom since his death and relatives volunteered to pack the child's belongings, because the pain would have been too much to bear for the parents.

Their oldest son Jackson, now 5, tells his friends that his brother is "up in heaven with God," and his parents said he is already looking to protect his new sibling after what happened.

"The cry or scream (Jackson) let out is forever burned into our brains," Rachel Shirley said when recalling Jackson learning that his brother had died.

Several people wore blue "Justice4Cole" shirts to the courtroom on Thursday, each with a design that had several photos of the smiling child.

Fuhrman reminded the courtroom before the verdict that Lundstrom didn't fully own up to the death of Cole.

"She's not sorry for what she did, she is sorry for the consequences she will face," Fuhrman said.

