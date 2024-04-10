Jury reaches verdict in Marine murder trial
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — After hours of deliberation, the jury has finally reached a verdict in The State of Texas v. Ray Vera.
Vera, who was indicted for allegedly murdering Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell on the night of Oct. 2, 2022, among other charges, faced one count of murder as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one against Staff Sgt. Andrew Cauwell and the other against Staff Sgt. Devin Casey.
After six days of listening to arguments from the State and the defense, jurors found Vera to be the following:
Guilty of murdering Rudisell
Guilty of committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Staff Sgt. Andrew Cauwell
Guilty of committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Staff Sgt. Devin Casey
Sentencing for Vera will commence at 8:15 a.m. on April 10 following the conclusion of the trial.
Previous Reports
State rests in Marine murder trial
Melee eyewitnesses testify in Marine murder trial
Testimony continues on day three of Marine murder trial
Bar owner, detective testify in Marine murder trial
Marine Murder Trial: Jury selected, trial begins
Trial begins in Marine’s stabbing death
Pre-Trial Coverage
Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
San Angelo man charged with murder in stabbing death of Goodfellow service member
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.