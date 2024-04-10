Jury reaches verdict in Marine murder trial

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — After hours of deliberation, the jury has finally reached a verdict in The State of Texas v. Ray Vera.

Vera, who was indicted for allegedly murdering Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell on the night of Oct. 2, 2022, among other charges, faced one count of murder as well as two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one against Staff Sgt. Andrew Cauwell and the other against Staff Sgt. Devin Casey.

After six days of listening to arguments from the State and the defense, jurors found Vera to be the following:

Guilty of murdering Rudisell

Guilty of committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Staff Sgt. Andrew Cauwell

Guilty of committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Staff Sgt. Devin Casey

Sentencing for Vera will commence at 8:15 a.m. on April 10 following the conclusion of the trial.

