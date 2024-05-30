Idaho jury convicts Chad Daybell of three murders. Here’s what happened in court

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Chad Daybell is guilty on all counts.

The Idaho father was convicted on eight felonies, including the first-degree murders of his then-wife Tammy Daybell and two of his new wife’s children.

The 12-person jury reached the verdict after roughly six hours of deliberation — just an hour shorter than it took the jurors to find Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad’s wife and conspirator, guilty in Daybell’s wife and conspirator’s criminal trial. Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted on six felony counts in May 2023 and subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

The Daybells, who had a monthslong affair before getting married, were expected to be tried together last year, but 7th District Judge Steven Boyce severed their cases because of new DNA evidence. In August 2019, Vallow Daybell moved to Rexburg, Idaho, from Arizona just months after her fourth husband was shot and killed. Her children went missing soon after.

Following a lengthy investigation, the Rexburg Police Department discovered the bodies of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in June 2020. Tylee’s burned and dismembered remains and JJ’s bound body were buried in shallow graves on the Chad Daybell’s eastern Idaho property.

Chad Daybell will now face an additional week or two of additional evidence where the same jurors — who have been sequestered — will decide whether he should be sentenced to death.