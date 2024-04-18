Jury now deliberating in case of Warrick County deputy accused of rape

EVANSVILLE — At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, jurors retired to deliberate in the case of a Warrick County Sheriff's Office deputy standing trial for rape, sexual battery and other offenses in Evansville.

The trial got underway Monday, about a year-and-a-half after police first arrested the now-suspended deputy, 37-year-old Jarred Vance Stuckey. Stuckey's lead attorney, Bob Zoss, presented a lengthy closing argument Thursday afternoon, as did Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Susan Wilkie.

Wilkie hopes to see Stuckey convicted of seven felony offenses for the alleged rape, strangulation and battery of a woman during a 90-minute assault that, according to the police and the victim's sworn testimony, took place in the backseat of a parked car on Dec. 2, 2022:

Two counts of attempted rape, a Level 3 felony

Two counts of rape, a Level 1 felony

Sexual battery, a Level 4 felony

Strangulation, a Level 6 felony

Intimidation, a Level 6 felony

Evansville police arrested Stuckey on Dec. 6, 2022, three days after a woman came forward and told hospital staff, and later the police, that Stuckey had sexually assaulted her. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office, where Stuckey worked as a K-9 training officer, later suspended Stuckey without pay.

During the three-and-a-half-day trial, jurors heard hours of testimony from the victim, who answered prosecutors' questions from the witness stand and later endured a grueling cross examination from Stuckey's attorneys.

Stuckey testified in his own defense, telling jurors that he did not rape or sexually assault the victim.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Magistrate Ryan Reed instructed prosecutors and Stuckey's legal counsel to remain near the courthouse Thursday afternoon while the 12-member jury deliberates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Jury deliberates verdict in case of Warrick deputy accused of rape