Jury indicts felon who allegedly tried to run down HPD officer

Apr. 9—A felon who allegedly tried to hit a Honolulu police officer with his car entered a plea of not guilty Monday to federal allegations that he was selling fentanyl and carrying a ghost gun.

Travis Kalani Hong-Ah Nee, 34, was arrested Nov. 17.

A federal grand jury handed down a four count indictment Thursday charging Hong-Ah Nee with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance ; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance ; carrying a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking crime ; and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The government is trying to seize a black privately made firearm pistol with no serial number, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 1 round of 5.56mm ammunition, and 1 round of.223 caliber ammunition.

Hong-Ah Nee has 14 prior state convictions, including felony drug offenses, car theft, burglary and identity theft. He remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu until his trial May 29.

On Nov. 17 officers with the Honolulu Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a white Jeep Wrangler on Kamehameha Highway and Puu Poni Street, according to federal court records.

The officer who approached the Jeep recognized Hong-Ah Nee from prior contacts. Hong-Ah Nee saw the officer and "accelerated and left the scene of the traffic stop." Other HPD officers knew he hung out at a house on Waiawa Road.

While on Waiawa Road looking for him "an officer in an unmarked vehicle observed the Jeep travelling toward him at a high rate of speed."

The officer pulled over to the side of the road and the Jeep side-swiped the unmarked police vehicle, left the scene of the accident, and continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers found the Jeep unoccupied on Leomana Way. Hong-Ah Nee was not in the Jeep and they started canvassing the area on foot. While one officer was looking on Lelepua Street he saw Hong-Ah Nee running along a canal with a woman.

Responding officers started making checks in the brush area along the canal and found Hong-Ah Nee behind a house on Leomana Way. They found the woman hiding under a car, and officers found her with a glass pipe and fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and HPD's K9 unit searched the Jeep and reported finding a cannabis cigarette in the center console, a black wallet on the floorboard of the front passenger seat that contained Hong-Ah Nee's identification, a white plastic bag containing several rounds of rifle ammunition and approximately three rifle magazines containing ammunition in the trunk area behind the rear seat, according to federal court documents.