Jury hears opening statements in stabbing trial

Jun. 12—MERCER — During opening statements in the trial of a Sharon man accused of stabbing his friend during a drunken fight, defense attorney Stanley T. Booker called the incident a classic case of self-defense.

Jared Anthony Ser, 28, of 522 McClure Ave., is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, intimidating a witness, unlawful restraint, tampering with evidence and robbery for the Sept. 11, 2023, stabbing of Devin Evans, Sharon. Evans survived.

Ser's trial continued Wednesday.

Booker said on the day of the stabbing, Ser was sleeping when Evans punched him in the face. According to Evans' previous testimony in the preliminary hearing, he said he assaulted Ser in Evans' apartment. Booker said they failed to talk about the machete in previous testimony.

"Devin had a machete, so Jared grabbed his knife," Booker said. "He had no intention of killing him; he was just trying to defend himself."

Booker said the pair got into a fight previously and Evans told Ser that next time he would kill him.

Booker also said that Ser never kept his friend who picks him up after the argument, Jasmine Maybe, against her will. He just asked her to take him different places and he also did not stop her from checking on Evans.

In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander said that Evans was being kind to Ser by letting him stay in Evans' Sharon home, and that kindness nearly cost Evans his life.

Sander continued in the opening statement to say that on the day of the stabbing, the men fought in different rooms in the apartment. Ser then stabbed Evans in the back and arm.

After Ser left, Maybe saw him walking along Silver Street covered in blood and picked him up, Sander said.

Ser told Maybe that he stabbed Evans and threatened to knock her out and take her keys if Maybe tried returning to Evans' apartment. Eventually, Ser allowed her to go back, but told her to say that he did not stab Evans.

Sander told the jury that evidence will show Ser's intent.

"Jared Ser brought a knife to a fist fight and he didn't have to," Sander said. "It nearly cost him a life."

Testimony began with Evans.

Evans broke down twice, explaining that Ser had been his best friend for five years and that they did everything together.

He said on Sept. 11, 2023, the pair drank a fifth and a half of vodka together and were highly intoxicated.

"When we drink too much, we tend to butt heads," Evans said. "I said we need to separate."

During testimony under questioning from both prosecution and defense, Evans said he didn't remember being stabbed. After Ser left he started throwing his belongings outside and saw a lot of blood as he was walking around the house and only later realized the blood was his.

Evans then called his father. He started to break down and testified that he didn't call 911 because Ser was his best friend.

"I didn't want him to get in trouble for any of this," Evans testified. "He made a mistake."

Evans also testified that Ser had a machete for fishing but that he doesn't remember touching it unless he threw it out with the rest of Ser's belongings.

NOTE: All defendants should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

This story will be updated with the conclusion of testimony Wednesday afternoon.

