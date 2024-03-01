Jury finds Zanesville man guilty of rape, other sex crimes against a minor

ZANESVILLE − A jury has found a Zanesville guilty of several felonies, including three first-degree felony counts of rape. The victim in this case was a minor.

The trial of Keith D. Hostottle Jr., 34, took place Thursday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court with Judge Kelly Cottrill presiding.

Hostottle Jr. was charged with and convicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition; one count of kidnapping; one count of kidnapping with sexual motivation; and three counts of rape.

The investigation into Hostottle began in 2021 when the victim disclosed he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the course of several years.

Hostottle entered a not guilty plea in September 2023, according to court records.

Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch said a sexual predator is off the streets thanks to the courage of a child.

Hostottle will appear in court for sentencing at a later date.

