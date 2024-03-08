Jury finds New York woman guilty of vehicular homicide

Mar. 7—A jury on Thursday found a New York woman guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence for striking and killing a pedestrian in Kalispell in July 2022 as well as a drug possession charge.

Prosecutors accused Desirea Garrera, 27, of fleeing after hitting Lawrence Joseph Souza, Jr. with her vehicle near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue East North about 3 a.m., July 23, 2022. She was arrested at Logan Health Medical Center after workers there reported treating people injured in a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian, court documents said.

Souza later succumbed to the injuries he received in the collision.

A witness told investigators that he and Souza were headed westbound on the north side of East Idaho Street on foot when they heard a vehicle speeding up behind them. After striking Souza, it continued down west on East Idaho Street, court documents said.

Speaking with officers at the hospital, Garrera allegedly said she thought she hit an animal.

Garrera pleaded not guilty to the vehicular homicide charge at her August arraignment in Flathead County District Court. Prosecutors later added the drug possession charge after a bag of dried mushrooms allegedly found in her vehicle came back positive for psilocyn.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge in November 2022.

Jurors began deliberating about 11:14 a.m., March 7 and returned with the verdict at 1:38 p.m.

Judge Dan Wilson, who presided over the trial, set sentencing for April 11.

Deputy County Attorney John Donovan prosecuted the case while defense attorney Scott Hilderman represented Garrera.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.