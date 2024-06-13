Jury finds SLO County man guilty of rape, assault after attacking ex-wife in her home

Editor’s note: This article includes mention of sexual assault.

A San Luis Obispo County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of 11 charges, including rape, after he attacked his ex-wife in her home four years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Oceano resident Bryce Littlejohns, 45, faces a sentence of 23 years in state prison, the news release said.

According to the release, on the evening of March 5, 2020, Littlejohns attacked his ex-wife. He “punched, tackled, kicked and threw the victim into walls causing severe bruising to her face, arms and legs,” the release said.

Littlejohns then raped the woman and forced her into oral copulation, according to the release.

“At one point, the defendant strangled the victim while threatening to kill her,” the release said. “When the victim finally saw an opportunity to attempt to call police, the defendant took the phone from her hands and destroyed it.”

An 8-year-old child was in the home during the attack.

When law enforcement arrived at the home the next morning, Littlejohns assaulted San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and threw a K9 officer down a flight of stairs.

“The victim-survivor was very courageous in coming forward and testifying to what the defendant did to her,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “We are grateful for the good Samaritan neighbor who called 9-1-1 at the request of the victim after the defendant destroyed her phone.”

A jury found Littlejohns guilty of charges including rape, forced oral copulation, criminal threats, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, assault likely to inflict great bodily injury, felony domestic abuse, resisting an executive officer by force, resisting/obstructing or delaying a peace officer, unlawful firearm activity, violation of a court-issued restraining order and assault on a police animal, the release said.

In February, a separate jury convicted Littlejohns of misdemeanor spousal abuse for attacking the same woman on Nov. 14, 2019.

As of Wednesday, Littlejohns was in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and will be sentenced on July 23.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or its Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.