Jury finds security guard who shot, killed Alvin Motley guilty of second-degree murder

Gregory Livingston, the guard who allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Alvin Motley at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center on August 7, appeared at Shelby County Criminal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

After days of witness testimony and reviewing the exact moment of Alvin Motley Jr.'s death, a Shelby County jury returned a guilty verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Gregory Livingston.

Livingston, a 57-year-old former contract security guard for Kroger, was arrested in September 2021 following the gas station shooting that killed Motley.

Motley was in town with his girlfriend, Pia Foster, from Chicago. The two were to visit Motley's family members and enjoy a weekend about town. Motley suffered from Marfan syndrome, a disorder that limits the body's ability to build connective tissue. In Motley's case, his eyesight was affected by the disease to the point of being legally blind.

The case was turned over to Nashville prosecutors after former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich recused herself from the case, citing a conflict of interest with the security company Livingston was contracted with at the time of the shooting.

Alvin Motley Sr., the father of 48-year-old Alvin Motley who was allegedly shot and killed by Gregory Livingston, the guard at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center on August 7, is seen at Shelby County Criminal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Motley was at the gas station with Foster. The two were listening to R&B music at a level loud enough to draw Livingston's attention. Livingston began to yell at Motley and Foster to turn their music down, and a back-and-forth argument quickly ensued between the three.

Foster, who had been pumping gas, had corralled an upset Motley back into her car and started to drive out of the gas station. Motley, according to Foster, then began to exit the vehicle again, telling Foster he wanted to go talk to Livingston "like men."

Motley, holding a cigarette in one hand and a beer in another, casually walked towards Livingston. The security guard can be heard saying, "Back up, back up."

"Let's talk about this like men," was the last thing an unarmed Motley said before Livingston took a shooting stance and fired one round point-blank into Motley's chest. He died on the scene.

Organizers block gas pumps in protest of deadly shooting of Alvin Motley at the Kroger Fuel Center during the "Music for Motley" rally on Aug. 26, 2021, in East Memphis. A white security guard, is accused of shooting and killing Motley Jr., a 48-year-old Black man from Chicago, on August 7, at this Kroger Fuel Center.

During the trial, there was no question about if Livingston had fired the fatal shot — it was caught on video, from multiple angles. Instead, Livingston's defense sought to persuade the jury that he had no way of knowing what Motley intended to do as he walked toward him.

Witnesses from the gas station at the time of the shooting were called to the stand to recall the details of how the argument escalated into a fatal shooting.

Statements made by Foster or Motley during the argument like "You don't know what kind of day we're having," or "I'll kick your ass," defense attorneys said, could have been reasonably interpreted as an intent to commit bodily harm against Livingston.

Prosecutors, in turn, pointed to evidence of a gunshot wound through Motley's right wrist. Motley, they said, was likely raising his right hand to his mouth to take a drag off of a cigarette when Livingston fired a shot at him.

Gregory Livingston, the guard who allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Alvin Motley at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center on August 7, appeared at Shelby County Criminal Court on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Other indicators, like Livingston's calm demeanor when talking to a 911 operator or the fact that he circled Motley's body after the shooting "like a predator examining its kill" instead of rendering aid painted a portrait of a man largely indifferent to the fact that he had just shot and killed someone, prosecutors said.

"Everything about Livingston's behavior and demeanor suggests he wasn't at all alarmed," said Nashville Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy.

Livingston will be sentenced at a later date. He faces at least 15 and up to 60 years in prison.

