Jury finds Rockford man who killed local bar owner guilty after weeklong trial

A Rockford man faces up to five years in prison for the stabbing death of a Rockford bar owner in 2016

A Winnebago County jury found Roland R. Breault, 60, guilty of involuntary manslaughter May 22 after a weeklong trial.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley office, Loves Park Police responded to the 1800 block of Windsor Road on May 31, 2016, for a business alarm at Advanced Medical Rehab Center.

Upon arrival, officers were redirected to 700 Block Windsor Road where they saw a man in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Joseph Pendergrass, was taken to a hospital where he died. Pendergrass was the owner of Dusty Boots Saloon & Eatery at 3907 Broadway in Rockford.

Investigators said Pendergrass was stabbed during a physical altercation with Breault.

Breault, who was released from custody, is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 2.

Involuntary manslaughter is a class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison. Breault initially was charged with first-degree murder.

