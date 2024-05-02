Jury finds Milwaukee man guilty in crash that killed three women last year
A Milwaukee man involved in a crash that killed three women last year was found guilty in their deaths Wednesday by a jury.
Everton Stewart, 23, was convicted on three counts of hit-and-run involving death to a person, three counts of operating while revoked causing death and one count of disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon.
Lashonda Jackson, 31; Bobbie Latasha Nichole Dyson, 28; and Ebony S. Johnson, 28, died in a Nov. 3 crash when Stewart ran a flashing red light on West Florist Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee around 2 a.m.
Stewart tried to flee on foot at the scene before he was arrested and taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
The three women had just attended a performance by Sexyy Red, a St. Louis rapper.
The jury deliberated less than an hour. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Stewart had previously been charged with six felonies related to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but those counts were dismissed by the prosecutor ahead of the trial.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jury finds Milwaukee man guilty in crash that killed three women