Jury finds man was wrongly arrested at obelisk protest, awards him $50K

Jun. 5—After hours of deliberation Wednesday and initial difficulty coming to a verdict, a jury decided Santa Fe police had wrongly arrested a man during an October 2020 protest over the Plaza obelisk and awarded him $50,000 in damages from the city.

Jurors did not find in Dylan Wrobel's favor, however, on another question: whether officers committed assault or battery against him in the incident.

The outcome of the lawsuit — which accused Santa Fe police of assaulting and wrongfully arresting Wrobel, 30 of Santa Fe on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020, not long before the obelisk was toppled by protesters — came after about six hours of deliberations and jurors twice telling the court they were unable to reach a verdict.

Jurors received the case for deliberations Wednesday following closing arguments by attorneys representing the city and Wrobel at the end of a weeklong trial.

The two sides presented conflicting views of the underlying significance of the civil case in their arguments before jurors at the end of a weeklong trial in state District Court.

Carlos Quinones, an attorney representing the city, Santa Fe police and several police officers, said the case is about "respect for our police."

Quinones argued Wednesday, and throughout the trial, officers had probable cause to arrest Wrobel on the felony charge of battery on a police officer and counts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

"This is a simple case about an individual committing the crime of violence of battery on a peace officer," Quinones told jurors, "but it's also about having respect for our law enforcement — they deserve everyone's respect, including that of Dylan Wrobel."

Wrobel's attorney, Eric Sirotkin, said respect is "a two-way street."

He has argued some officers falsified their accounts of being attacked by protesters and exaggerated injuries they sustained in the chaotic incident, pointing to evidence in police body camera video and reports.

He and Wrobel have said the case is about accountability for officers, two of whom they allege violated the agency's policies on the appropriate use of force when they tackled Wrobel to the ground at the event and sprayed him in the face with pepper gas.

Sirotkin also noted the two officers, Javier Vigil and Manuel Romero, later were promoted in the agency.

"We are looking at the future of the Santa Fe Police Department," Sirotkin told jurors Wednesday. "Everyone is moving up — they need a reckoning and they need to be shown that human life is precious. ... It's about showing them with a verdict today what a human life and a human reputation is worth."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.