Jury finds man not guilty in fatal June 2023 shooting

Watch a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found not guilty of all charges stemming from a fatal June 2023 shooting on the northeast side of the city.

On Monday, a jury found Thomas N. Hampton, 32, not guilty of the seven charges he was facing.

Thomas Hampton (Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Hampton was arrested on June 26 in connection with a shooting on the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in Columbus’ Argyle Park neighborhood.

FBI most wanted suspect from Columbus to remain in federal custody on swatting charges

The jury found Hampton not guilty of two murder charges, two felonious assault charges, and one charge each of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, and tampering with evidence.

James Cunningham, 31, died in the shooting. A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.