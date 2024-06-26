Jury finds man guilty of raping, mutilating woman in Pine Hills

An Orange County jury found a man guilty of raping and stabbing a woman in Orange County.

Jurors found Bruce Whitehead guilty on the following six counts: sexual battery, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Attorneys for the state rehashed the victim’s testimony earlier Wednesday, saying that she narrowly escaped after Whitehead stabbed her three times with a knife in December 2022.

Read: ‘I cannot die tonight’: Victim of gruesome Pine Hills assault testifies against accused rapist

Body camera video that was played in court showed how a five-day manhunt to find Whitehead ended. But the investigative work of detectives was far from over.

Prosecutors pointed to location data, surveillance video and strong DNA evidence collected after the crime.

Read: Victim of gruesome Pine Hills assault to take the stand against accused rapist

Channel 9 showed you the start of the trial against accused Whitehead and the intense moment when Whitehead’s close friend testified against him.

At the time, he was a registered sex offender and had already served time for a similar crime that happened in 1986 in Duval County.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Police kill man who shot at them at Melbourne apartment complex

The victim of that attack took the stand earlier in the trial.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for the latest updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.