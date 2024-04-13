Jury finds man guilty of murder, arson in Pearl City stabbing

Apr. 13—Scott David DeAngelo showed little emotion as the verdict was read, and carefully looked at jurors as they were polled.

A Circuit Court jury rendered a unanimous verdict today, finding Scott David DeAngelo, a 34-year-old mechanic, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in the fatal stabbing of roommate Demond Cox, a 33-year-old mechanical engineer, and setting their Pearl City apartment on fire.

DeAngelo showed little emotion as the verdict was read, and carefully looked at jurors as they were polled.

Judge Kevin Souza accepted the jury's unanimous decision and ruled DeAngelo guilty. He set sentencing for July 18.

Cox's mother and brother, who flew in from St. Louis, Mo., for the trial were relieved and pleased with the verdict.

"I'm not angry ; I'm not bitter because those things are not in me, " said Quameca Scott, Cox's mother, who sat through the trial. "I'm glad the lies were uncovered."

Courtney Cox, who testified on his brother's behalf, said he had mixed emotions, but offered : "I'm glad justice was served for Demond."

The 12 jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon, following a cross-examination of DeAngelo, who was the defense ʻs only witness. They also heard from 44 state witnesses, including friends and relatives of Cox, who testified he was not aggressive or violent.

DeAngelo gave a detailed account of the events of the day before, during and after the stabbing. He alleged Cox was acting strangely and his attorney showed video of Cox walking around the parking garage looking for something or someone as evidence of strange behavior.

He said the pair argued, then Cox pointed a gun at him. He managed to get control of the gun, but Cox grabbed a kitchen knife and cut him, DeAngelo said.

He said he did not drive to the Pearl City police station, just minutes away from the apartment building where he lived for seven months, and didn't ask for help or seek medical attention at a hospital. He said he just wanted to leave the scene, and then drove 33 miles until he ran out of gas and ended up in Hauula.

Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Mesa pointed out that DeAngelo's testimony contained inconsistencies.

Mesa also told jurors Cox, who had sublet a portion of his rented Pearl City apartment to DeAngelo, wanted him out and had given him a move-out date of Feb. 7, 2022, the day DeAngelo stabbed him.

"Honolulu police and firefighters did a good job investigating and apprehending the suspect, " said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. "We must also thank the eyewitnesses who testified at trial because without them this would have been an impossible case to prove."