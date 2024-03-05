Jury finds man guilty of assaulting Kalispell Police officer

Mar. 5—A jury found a man accused of wounding police during a fight outside of a Kalispell homeless shelter in October guilty of assault on a peace officer late last month.

Prosecutors filed the felony charge against Joshua William Myers-Starks, 37, for head-butting and punching a Kalispell Police officer on Oct. 17, leaving the officer with cuts to the left ear and forehead, swelling on his face and bruising beneath his eye. According to court documents, a medical evaluation later indicated the officer might need surgery for a possibly severe pectoral muscle injury.

Officers arrested Myers-Starks at the behest of the staff at the North Meridian Road shelter, who reported him for allegedly lighting objects on fire, court documents said. He was warned about his behavior the previous day, according to court documents.

Myers-Starks pleaded not guilty to the felony at his Nov. 16 arraignment.

The Feb. 23 verdict followed a three-day trial, presided over by Judge Robert Allison, in Flathead County District Court. Jurors began deliberating just shy of 1:30 p.m., Feb. 22.

Deputy County Attorney Larissa Malloy prosecuted the case while defense attorney Liam Gallagher represented Myers-Stark.

Allison set sentencing for April 12.

Myers-Starks is also facing a felony burglary charge in a separate case in district court. Prosecutors have accused him of breaking into a Kalispell tobacconist's shop in December 2022, smashing a drive-thru window and stealing candy. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in January 2023 and the case went before a jury in July, but ended in a mistrial.

