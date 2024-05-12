Jury finds man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Marrero in 2021 guilty

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2021 was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury on Thursday, May 9.

The Office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. reports that 43-year-old Lam Thach was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Connick said 41-year-old Ngoc Bich Nguyen was fatally stabbed at a trailer park on Ames Boulevard in Marrero on Aug. 1, 2021.

Nguyen and Thac had reportedly been dating for three years.

On Aug. 1, 2021, court documents state Thach sent Nguyen “derogatory” text messages, prompting her to ask her mother to talk to Thach’s father.

Connick said Nguyen, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend drove to the trailer park on Ames Boulevard in Marrero, where Thach and his father reportedly lived.

After speaking with Thach’s father, court documents state, “Thach entered the room and slapped Nguyen as she sat on the sofa” before locking the door and threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, Nguyen’s mother called 911, and Thach’s father unlocked the door before Thach came back into the room and told Nguyen she couldn’t leave.

Court documents state Nguyen was then fatally stabbed.

Connick said Thach left the scene and threw away the shirt he was wearing before being found and arrested by Jefferson Parish deputies after 911 was called a second time.

On Thursday, a jury returned a guilty verdict after 40 minutes of deliberation.

Thach is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

