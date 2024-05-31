Jury finds Madalina Cojocari’s stepfather guilty of failing to report her missing

On Friday, a jury found the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari guilty of failing to report her missing.

#Breaking: Christopher Palmiter is found guilty.

Madalina was 11 years old when she disappeared in November 2022.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, pleaded guilty to failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement on May 21 and was released from jail the next day. Last month, her stepfather Christopher Palmiter pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Palmiter’s defense team has theorized in court documents that Diana was trying to flee the country with Madalina, with help from her mother and her cousin.

The trial for Palmiter began last week. He took the stand in his own defense this week.

Christopher Palmiter, the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, took the stand this week in his criminal trial.

Prosecutors said workers at Bailey Middle School repeatedly tried contacting Palmiter and Diana Cojocari when Madalina didn’t show up for school for three weeks in 2022. When Diana eventually went to the school and told them Madalina was missing, police were called, including Det. Cpl. Bradley Nichols.

Christopher Palmiter, the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, took the stand Tuesday in his criminal trial.

Madalina’s student enrollment form was shown in court Friday. Lampkin took a minute to wipe tears from her cheeks.

The trial began with jury selection on May 21. The case was sent to the jury before 1 p.m. Friday after closing arguments wrapped.

The verdict was reached after just 14 minutes of deliberation.

1:08PM We have a verdict.



Jury is about to be brought in.





After the verdict came down, the attorneys discussed Palmiter’s sentencing.

The judge sentenced Palmiter to at least six months and no more than 17 months in prison. Palmiter will have 244 days credit.

But based on the state’s sentencing guidelines, for this type of felony, the judge could not sentence Palmiter to prison time based on the seriousness of the crime and the defendant’s prior record level (Palmiter had none).

Therefore, the judge said that sentence is suspended and Palmiter will serve 30 months of supervised probation — that’s two and a half years.

Judge Osman sentences Palmiter to 30 months of supervised probation. Regular conditions of probation.

Palmiter is expected to appeal the decision.

