Jury finds Joplin man guilty of attempted stealing

Mar. 13—Jurors decided Wednesday the state lacked sufficient evidence Albert Wright was armed when he entered the home of Ann Leach uninvited and demanded money, finding him guilty of attempted stealing rather than attempted robbery.

The jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before returning the verdict in the 53-year-old Joplin man's two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Wright initially was charged with trespassing and burglary in the November 2022 incident at Leach's home on Sergeant Avenue in Joplin. He had pleaded guilty in municipal court to the misdemeanor of trespassing prior to a decision by the Jasper County prosecutor's office to upgrade the burglary count to first-degree robbery.

The defendant's attorneys asked that the lesser included offense of attempted stealing be given the jury as a verdict option. Neither side had requested that the lesser included offense of second-degree robbery be provided as a verdict option.

Attempted robbery is a Class A felony in Missouri with a punishment range of 10 years to life in prison. Attempted stealing is a Class E felony carrying up to four years behind bars. Because Wright was being prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, the conviction will be treated as a Class D felony with a sentencing range of up to seven years.

Following the reading of the verdict, Circuit Judge David Mouton ordered the defendant's bond revoked while a sentencing assessment is conducted. The court set his sentencing hearing for June 3.

The primary issue at trial was if a robbery charge was warranted in Wright's case because one of the elements the state needed to prove was the use or threatened use of a dangerous weapon against the victim.

Leach testified Tuesday that she never actually saw a weapon in Wright's possession when he suddenly appeared before her in a back room of her home and began demanding money.

She said he variously threatened during the course of the encounter to shoot, stab and beat her and "made a gesture toward his pocket as if he had a weapon." But defense attorney Kelsey Kent elicited admissions from Leach that she told a 911 call operator and police that he was not armed to the best of her knowledge.

Wright was caught on surveillance video footage both entering and leaving the victim's home through a back door she left ajar to allow her cats to go in and out, and he had admitted to police that he trespassed on her property. But he denied, when interviewed by a detective, having tried to rob Leach or even having encountered her inside the residence.

Leach testified that she never gave Wright any money and ultimately forced him to flee out the back door when she stood up to his bullying and ordered him out of her house.

The defense made offers of proof to the court Tuesday, outside the hearing of jurors, raising the issue of whether the legal principle of double jeopardy had attached when Wright pleaded guilty to trespassing. But Kent decided against presenting the same testimony to the jury when the judge decided he would allow it.