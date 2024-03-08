Jury finds Fresno businessman guilty of using hidden cameras in home to record minor

A Fresno businessman charged with child pornography and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor has been found guilty by a federal jury.

Todd Mumma, 60, former president of Select Business Systems, was accused of hiding digital video recording devices in his home to create sexually explicit images of a minor.

Mumma edited the secret recordings on a computer and then transferred the most sexually explicit images onto a cellphone where the images were stored in a password‑protected application and viewed numerous times, according to court documents.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Mumma in May 2020 after serving a search warrant at his home in the Copper River Country Club area of northwest Fresno. Detectives said Mumma installed the hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms throughout his house.

Mumma’s former company, Select Business Systems, a technology solutions provider, was also searched and detectives found a device in Mumma’s office containing a hidden camera.

After the verdict Thursday, Mumma was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston and faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the count of sexual exploitation. He must also pay a fine of up to $250,000 as well as possible forfeiture of property and mandatory restitution to a victim, according to federal officials.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, including Homeland Security Investigations and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David L. Gappa of the Eastern District of California and attorney McKenzie Hightower of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscentity Section prosecuted the case.

A similar case against Mumma filed by the Fresno Country District Attorney’s Office was dismissed in July 2022 in favor of the federal prosecution.