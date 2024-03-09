Jury finds former Savanna officer guilty of sexually assaulting woman

Mar. 8—A federal jury this week found a Savanna police officer guilty of turning off his body worn and dashboard cameras and sexually assaulting a woman during a 2022 traffic stop and was the first to be convicted nationwide under new stricter penalties.

Jeffrey Scott Smith, 35, was found guilty by a jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the case represents the first sexual assault conviction under the 2022 Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act that added enhanced penalties for civil rights offenses involving sexual misconduct.

"This case is historic because this is the first defendant to be found guilty and subject to the enhanced penalties in the 2022 Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a press release. "Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public trust in law enforcement. We acknowledge the victim's courage in coming forward and immediately reporting this abuse, and for her strength as she testified in trial. The Justice Department will hold law enforcement officers accountable when they abuse their authority by engaging in sexual misconduct, and we will seek justice for all victims of these crimes."

According to court documents, on Nov. 2, 2022, Smith conducted a traffic stop on the victim and her then-boyfriend with dispatch notifying Smith the victim's license was expired.

After telling the two individuals to swap seats, Smith began to write a ticket for the woman when he began to ask personal questions like how long she has been in a relationship and where the woman worked and deactivated his personal worn body camera, the documents state.

Records state the victim told Smith she worked at a gentleman's club; Smith conducted a search of the vehicle and found a pre-rolled marijuana cigarette.

Rather than arrest her, or issue her a ticket, Smith walked back to his patrol car and manually deactivated his dashboard camera and sexually assaulted the victim, documents state.

Smith faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison on the civil rights count and up to 20 years in prison on each of the obstruction of justice counts, one count for deactivating his body-worn camera, and one count for deactivating his dashboard camera.

A federal judge will sentence Smith at a later date following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.