Jury finds former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 charges

May 30—A New York jury deliberated for 10 hours before returning a guilty verdict in the hush money trial against former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be found guilty of a felony.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan returned to court at 5 p.m. Eastern, followed soon thereafter by the jury, who presented guilty verdicts against Trump on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

