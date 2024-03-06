Jury finds former Kentucky sheriff’s deputy guilty of criminal civil rights violations

A former Boyle County sheriff’s deputy was found guilty of criminal civil rights violations and obstruction of justice by a federal jury Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tanner Abbott, 31, was found guilty of four counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of conspiracy and one count of falsification of records within federal jurisdiction, according to the DOJ. Evidence presented at the trial determined that Abbott used excessive force while arresting four people during a four-month span in 2021 and wrote false reports in an attempt to cover up his violations.

Abbott was also found not guilty of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, the DOJ said.

“We’re grateful to this jury of Kentucky citizens who held an officer accountable for repeatedly and violently brutalizing people he was arresting, even though they were not resisting arrest and did not pose a threat,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a press release. “This prosecution makes clear our commitment to confronting law enforcement criminality from the bottom to the top.”

The first incident happened on Jan. 20, 2021. The DOJ said Abbott was conducting a traffic stop and punched the driver in the face after he asked to speak with Abbott’s supervisor.

Abbott then pulled the driver out of the car and hit him several more times, according to the DOJ. The driver’s brother was also struck in the face with an elbow by Abbott after he got out of the car and pleaded with Abbott to stop the beating. The brother’s glasses were broken as a result of the elbow.

Less than two weeks later, Abbott punched a detained suspect in the face without justification, the DOJ said. Abbott also had another officer write a false report about the incident in an attempt to cover up his violations.

In late April of that year Abbott punched another driver in the face after he failed to pull over and fled. The DOJ said the suspect was in handcuffs and did not pose a threat to Abbott or anyone else.

A month before the final incident Abbott unlawfully conducted a search of a hotel room in Harrodsburg without consent, according to the DOJ. Abbott falsely told hotel staff he had a search warrant to obtain a key and he used the key to enter the room without the guest’s consent.

Abbott later wrote a false report, claiming the guest had given Abbott consent for the search, the DOJ said.

“When the FBI learns of allegations of color of law violations, they are taken seriously and investigated rigorously,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Stansbury of the FBI Louisville Field Office in a press release. “Through our thorough investigation of former Sheriff Deputy Abbott, and re-enforced by the jury’s guilty findings, it was found that on more than one occasion, he clearly abused his power and deprived individuals of their civil rights.

“Seeking justice for victims of police misconduct continues to be of the upmost importance to the FBI.”

Abbott’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 7 in Lexington, the DOJ said.

